Haryana govt working to create 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat': Guv

Gurugram, Aug 15 Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Gurugram to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country.

During his Independence Day speech, the Governor said that at present Haryana is a leading state in the country in per capita income, industrial production, automobile industries, attracting foreign investment, education, sports, army, agriculture and transport etc.

To make Haryana self-reliant in various fields, a new department has been created for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy has been implemented to promote industries and attract investment.

A target has been set to create 5 lakh new jobs under this policy, he said.

Referring to the better law and order situation in the state, the Governor asserted that the country's first training centre has been set up in Gurugram to meet the challenges related to cyber crimes. "Not only this, Dial 112 service has been started to help in any crisis or emergency, which is yielding meaningful results," he said.

Referring to the 'e-governance to good governance' program in the state, the Governor said that it has brought transparency in government's work.

Speaking on the achievements of the government, he said that Haryana has received Digital India Award 2020 for Antoday Saral Yojana. He also mentioned the phenomenal performance of the players of Haryana in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games and said that in the program organized in Panchkula, an amount of Rs 23 crore 25 lakh was given to these players along with government job offer and other facilities.

Apart from this, for the first time, M3M Foundation & DLF Foundation were felicitated with the Award for "Best CSR practices during COVID-19" by the Governor, on the occasion.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Governor of Haryana, DC Gurugram and the District Administration, Gurugram for recognizing our efforts in serving the nation during Covid-19.

Gayatri Paul, CEO, DLF Foundation, said, "It is a great honour for DLF Foundation to receive this award. We are humbled and remain committed to contributing meaningfully to the social development of the state and making a meaningful difference in peoples lives".

