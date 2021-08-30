Haryana sees 65% rise in excise revenue

Chandigarh, Aug 30 Haryana government's Excise and Taxation Department saw 65 per cent increase in revenue with the new excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said

Chautala, who holds the Excise and Taxation Portfolio, said on Sunday that in this fiscal till August 26 a revenue of Rs 20,558 crore has been collected in comparison to Rs 12,831 crore collected in this period last year.

An official statement quoting him said Rs 37,350 crore was collected in 2018-19, Rs 39,837 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 45,119 crore in 2020-21.

He said in 2020-21 the liquor contracts were auctioned for Rs 3,559 crore with the reserve price of Rs 3,128 crore.

He said in 2021-22 those who already had licenses were given the option to take contracts with an increase of 10 per cent. Thus 85 per cent of the contracts were renewed. The revenue from liquor contracts of Rs 3,803 crore was received in the form of fees.

In 2020 an additional quota of 32.42 per cent of country liquor and 25.45 per cent of foreign liquor made in India was raised.

