Houthi missile strikes hit IDP camp in Yemen's Marib

Sanaa, Dec 10 The Houthi militia launched missile strikes that landed on an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib and injured 12 people, a military official said.

"The Houthis randomly fired missiles that landed on Al-Hamah IDP camp, which is located in the southern part of the government-controlled city of Marib," the official told Xinhua news agency.

The source confirmed the Houthi shelling resulted in seriously injuring 12 displaced people, mostly women and children.

He added that a number of families left the IDP camp in a state of panic after the strikes.

Meanwhile, the Executive Unit for the Management of IDP camps in Marib said in a press statement that two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi militia against the camp.

The Houthis have recently resumed their intense military operations against Marib.

The Houthi military escalation against the southern areas of Marib left nearly 96,328 displaced people since the beginning of last September, according to official government reports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor