India is not one economy but aggregate of economies: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, said on Tuesday that India is not just "one economy, but an aggregate of various economies".

Lekhi was speaking on the role of states in making India self-reliant at the State Policy Enclave 2021 held on Tuesday.

"When we are looking at the economic paradigm and talking about Indian economy, we must understand that India is not just one economy, it is an aggregate of various economies. In the constitutional framework of the federal structure, the Centre is an anchor while the states are free to do their jobs.

"The well-being of the country is possible only when the well-being of the states is ensured. And the well-being of the states mean 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'," she said.

Lekhi also underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vision, and that vision needs to be replicated in action by the states and thus policies have to be aligned with each other.

Talking about Indian diversity, Lekhi said, "What is true for one state need not to be true for another state."

Speaking on the role of diversity in Indian economy, she said: "If one wants to start some unit in the Southern states, there is no need to import any material from outside India, as any state in North may have those resources in abundance. In the same manner, if we have to do something in the West, there is always something available in the East."

