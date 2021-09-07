Indonesia extends Covid curbs in Java, Bali

Jakarta, Sep 7 The Indonesian government has decided to extend its Covid-19 restrictions on public activities, locally known as PPKM, on the islands of Java and Bali for another week.

As for some regions outside the two islands, the restrictions are extended until September 20, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a virtual press conference on Monday evening, the country's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the number of places implementing PPKM Level 4 in Java and Bali is reducing.

"PPKM is extended. Now the restriction status of the Special Region of Yogyakarta is lowered to Level 3," Pandjaitan said, referring to a province on Java which was hit the hardest by the latest Covid-19 wave.

The PPKM policy has been imposed by the government following the surge in coronavirus cases from late June to July, fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has increased to 4,133,433 with 136,473 deaths, showed the Health Ministry data.

At least 38.47 million people in the Southeast Asian country have received two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 67.15 million have taken their first dose.

