Iraq, UK discuss withdrawal of US-led coalition forces

Baghdad, Dec 7 Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq.

During their phone call on Monday, Al-Kadhimi and Truss discussed the coordination between Baghdad and London regarding ending the combat role of the US-led coalition forces and shifting to advise and support role to enhance security and stability in Iraq and the region, Xinhua news agency.

They also discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the war against the Islamic State (IS) terror group, and the means to boost bilateral ties in various fields, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

On November 24, Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said the foreign combat forces would leave the country within 15 days, except for some advisers who will stay to support the domestic forces.

"Ending the presence of the foreign forces is proceeding according to the plan, and there is no military base for them except for limited presence in Ayn al-Asad Air Base in the western province of Anbar," al-Khafaji said.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

In July this year, the US and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue, during which the two countries agreed on withdrawing all American combat troops by December 31.

