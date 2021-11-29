Is govt on confrontation mode in parliament with opposition?

New Delhi, Nov 29 After repealing the farm laws, the government moved motion to suspend 12 Rajya Sabha MPs of the opposition for the whole winter session which commenced on Monday. The move has opened a new front for confrontation between the government and the opposition and the apprehensions are the session could be washed away.

Fourteen parties under the signature of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge issued a statement saying, "The leaders of the opposition parties condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of rules of procedure of Rajya Sabha."

"The motion moved by the government for suspending the members with regard to unfortunate incident that occurred in previous session is unprecedented and violates the rules of procedure," it added.

The floor leaders of opposition will be meeting on Tuesday to devise joint strategy and the government's move has given fodder to the opposition. One of the suspended MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena said, she was not even heard which is the course of natural justice.

"If speaking for farmers, against privatisation that goes against people, sells family silver for sarkari PR calls for suspension, then I ask: how weak are you to not be able to answer on basis of parliamentary democracy? Will continue to speak for people inside & outside the parliament," she wrote on Twitter.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended 12 MPs for the entire winter session of parliament for creating ruckus in the house during monsoon session of the parliament on August 11.

The suspended MPs are from Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and Shiv Sena.

The members are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

