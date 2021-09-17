Italy makes Green Pass mandatory for all in job market

Rome, Sep 17 In a latest push to the ongoing vaccination campaign, Italy has made the Covid-19 green pass mandatory for all people in the job market, both private and public sectors.

After a meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet delivered the provision with a specific decree that will enter into force on October 15, to give companies and public offices time to adjust, reports Xinhua news agency.

The green pass certificate shows proof that a person has received at least one dose of the vaccine, or is fully immunised, or has recovered from the infection, or has tested negative in the last 48 hours.

Italy is the first country in the European Union (EU) to adopt such a stringent regulation.

The step was intended as a further incentive to those millions of Ital who have not yet agreed to, or are openly against the vaccine, which remains strongly recommended but not mandatory here.

The non-vaccinated population would include at least 3.6 million people over 50 years old, according to recent data provided by the coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in early September.

In a joint press conference with public administration and labour ministers, Health Minister Roberto Speranza explained the measure had two simple but crucial goals.

"Firstly, to make all work places in the country safer and, secondly, to strengthen the vaccination campaign, on which we have very comforting," he said.

So far, healthcare workers and school staff in Italy were required to have the green pass.

However, out of the job market, the certificate was already required since mid summer to access public transports, including trains, planes, and ferries for long-distance travels, to sit in restaurants and bars indoor, and to access public places such as libraries or leisure facilities.

Critics to the latest provision said it was the same as forcing vaccination surreptitiously.

The measure, however, has been backed by most of the political parties, and main industrial and union associations.

Once the decree becomes effective, any workers failing to show the green pass will face suspension without pay, but no termination.

Those who evade checks would be fined between 600 and 1,500 euros ($705-$1,763).

The rule will also concern self-employed people and workers in the country's top institutions, meaning parliament, ministries, and all judiciary bodies including presidency of the Republic and constitutional court.

Till, 40.6 million people in Italy have been fully immunised, or 74.9 per cent of the target population aged above 12, according to the Health Ministry.

Since the pandemic broke out in February 2020, Italy has registered 4,623,155 coronavirus cases, 130,167 deaths, and 4.3 million recoveries.

