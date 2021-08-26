Japan's ruling party to hold leadership polls on Sep 29

Tokyo, Aug 26 Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday formalised the decision to hold an election to choose its new President on September 29, with the campaigning slated to start on September 17.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose term as LDP President is to expire on September 30, has said he will run in the leadership race, reports Xinhua news agency.

Being re-elected ruling party chief would possibly make sure he remains as Prime Minister.

Earlier in the week, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama expressed that they will back the re-election of Suga as the party president.

This year's election will be held with voters expanded to include rank-and-file members of the LDP and allied groups, lifting uncertainty about whether Suga will secure a second term.

In addition to the party's presidential election, the timing of a general election has received attention as the four-year terms of House of Representatives lawmakers expire on October 21 and the Prime Minister has the power to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.

