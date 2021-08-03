Karnataka CM meets Nadda, discuss cabinet expansion

New Delhi, Aug 3 Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met BJP chief J.P. Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion in the state.

Bommai reached the national capital on Sunday evening to discuss the issue with the party's central leadership.

Sources said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present during the meeting held at Nadda's residence late evening.

"Nadda and Bommai discussed about the ministers to be inducted and about the formation of the cabinet like number of ministers to be made or the number of Deputy Chief Ministers," a party insider said.

Earlier in the day, Bommai also met BJP national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh and both the leaders also discussed the likely cabinet.

However, Bommai's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah could not take place and sources said that it will be held on Tuesday now.

"The list of likely ministers has been discussed between Bommai and Santhosh but finalised only after approval of Nadda and Shah," a source said.

This is the second visit of Bommai to Delhi after being sworn in as the Chief Minister. He was elected leader of the BJP Legislative party after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa resigned on July 26. In his first visit to Delhi on July 30, Bommai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

At present, there is no other minister in the Bommai government. Sources, meanwhile, said that ministerial aspirants have started lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet.

A party leader said that an initial round of discussion on Karnataka cabinet expansion took place between Bommai and senior party leaders on Sunday late night.

Before meeting Nadda, Bommai hinted that the cabinet expansion can take place most likely on August 4, if the list is finalised in the meeting with the BJP central leadership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor