Kavinder Gupta calls Mehbooba Mufti 'mentally unstable' after she compared RSS, BJP with ISIS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti is "mentally unstable" and she does not like the peace situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement comes as the PDP chief has alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP have "hijacked" the meaning of "Hindutva and Hinduism" and compared RSS and BJP with terrorist outfit Islamic State.

The BJP leader said, "Mehbooba Mufti comparing RSS to ISIS proves that she has lost her mental imbalance."

Gupta slammed Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Rashid Alvi over their recent statements of Hinduism and said that such statements aim to create a chaotic atmosphere in the country.

"BJP always talks about equality of all religions. We do not want any certificates. People such as Mehbooba Mufti, whose statement can divide society, should be punished. Perhaps, she does not like the peace in J-K," he added.

Mufti had compared the RSS and the BJP with Islamic State, and said, "Communal parties can be compared with IS (Islamic State). Parties that want clashes between Hindus and Muslims can be compared not only with ISIS but also with other similar organisations as they kill people in name of religion."

Earlier, former union minister Salman Khurshid had compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

