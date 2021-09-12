Kejriwal re-elected AAP's national convener for 3rd term

New Delhi, Sep 12 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a position he will be occupying for third consecutive term.

Kejriwal has been unanimously re-elected as AAP's national convener during a national executive meeting held on Sunday, sources in the party aware with the development told .

AAP leader Pankaj Gupta has been elected as party's secretary while party's Rajya Sabha member from Delhi, Narain Dass Gupta, has been elected as Treasurer, party sources informed.

Earlier on Saturday, the party had held its 10th national council meeting, in which names of 34 national executive members were approved.

Apart from Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Rakhi Birlan, several leaders from poll-bound states, including Gujarat, Punjab and Goa have found a place in the AAP's new National Executive.

The names of national executive members of AAP include - cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha, N.D. Gupta, Dilip Pandey, Sanjay Singh, Preeti Sharma Menon, Pankaj Gupta, Rajender Pal Gautam, Dinesh Mohaniya, Gulab Singh, Capt Shalini Singh, Adil Khan, Baljinder Kaur, Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Dr Altaf Ahmad, Mahesh Balmiki, Neelam Yadav, Venzy Vegas, Ishudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Bhagwant Maan, Prithvi Reddy, Sushil Gupta, Col Ajay Kothiyal, and Rahul Mhambre.

The party has been looking to expand its footprint in other parts of the country by focusing on Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

"Don't ever be greedy for a position in the party; you won't achieve anything by greed," Kejriwal has said while addressing the national council meeting on Saturday.

"In this party, you should only be at peace when you are satisfied with your work, not because you have reached some position. Your work should be of such quality that the position comes to you and you don't have to go to the position. If you come to us and say that you want a position or ticket, that means you aren't worth what you want," he has added.

