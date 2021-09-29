Kejriwal throws five-point challenge to Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 29 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued a five-point challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, asking him to fulfil the promises made by the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state, addressed the media at the Mohali airport on his arrival.

He was accompanied by AAP Punjab President and MP Bhagwant Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, MLAs Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Baljinder Kaur, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, and Master Baldev Singh, among others.

On the Punjab Congress turmoil, Kejriwal said that at present there is political instability in Punjab, which is unfortunate.

"A dirty fight is going on for power. The people of Punjab don't understand whom they should take their problems to, as the Congress has made a spectacle. Now only the Aam Aadmi Party can give Punjab a stable, good and honest government. Only four months are left for the elections, after that the AAP will give a stable and honest government to the people of Punjab," he said.

Kejriwal also congratulated Channi on his appointment as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, saying: "We want Punjab to develop and go on the path of progress."

"I have a message for our new CM Channi. The people of Punjab are demanding five things, which need immediate action," he added.

"First, there are allegations that he (Channi) inducted tainted ministers in his Cabinet and appointed tainted officers at prime posts. All these tainted ministers, MLAs and officials need to be removed, cases should be registered against them and strict action should be taken," said Kejriwal.

Second, Kejriwal said, "The people of Punjab are upset over the Bargari (sacrilege) case. The masterminds of the case, I don't need to say who they are, haven't got any punishment so far.

"Channi sahab should read Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's report, where he will find the names. Action can be taken within 24 hours with their arrest. The soul of Punjab will get peace then."

The AAP national convener further said the third point is the promises made by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"Either Channi fulfils all the promises or else he says that Amarinder Singh had lied," said Kejriwal, adding that Amarinder Singh had promised to provide employment along with an unemployment allowance, which should be implemented within a week.

"The poor youth are roaming with job cards given by Amarinder Singh. The arrears of the last four-and-a-half years should also be given," he said.

Fourthly, Amarinder Singh had promised to waive the loans of the farmers, which should be done, Kejriwal said.

Lastly, the Congress is saying it knows how the power purchase agreements can be cancelled, so it should do the same, asserted Kejriwal.

"Do these five things Channi sahib, I am not saying this... the people of Punjab are demanding this. Can it be done? You have four months before the elections. I had a government of only 49 days when I first came to power (in Delhi). In those 49 days, I had cut the electricity bills by half and provided water for free; I completely finished corruption in Delhi. If I can do these things in 49 days, CM Channi should be able to do the same in four months," he added.

