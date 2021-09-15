Kerala magicians to protest, seek relaxation in Covid guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 Internationally acclaimed Kerala magician 65-year-old Samraj will lead a protest outside the State Secretariat here on Thursday to demand relaxation in Covid guidelines as they have been having a hand to mouth existence ever since the pandemic struck in March last year.

Magic and support staff, who work in the entertainment sector like orchestra, light and sound staff, stage workers, etc., will join the protest.

Speaking to , Samraj said while he along with two magic from each of the 14 districts will protest before the Secretariat, other magic will also hold similar protests in front of the 13 district government headquarters.

"This is a symbolic protest and I will enter a mobile gas crematorium which will be placed before the Secretariat. This is meant to open the eyes of the authorities as since March last year, magic and support staff have no work, and poverty is at its peak in many families. 30 people from among us have committed suicide because they were unable to carry on," said Samraj.

"This is a symbolic act to tell the authorities that our plight is really bad and we are not against anyone. All we want to say is that we also want to live, so please allow us to earn our livelihood," added Samraj.

Samraj, an engineer by profession, took to full-time professional magic after quitting his job in the Middle East a few decades back. He is the winner of the prestigious "Merlin Award", popularly known as the "Oscar of Magic".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor