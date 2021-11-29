Kerala models' death case: Arrested interior designer dealt in drugs, police suspects

Kochi, Nov 29 The Kerala police Crime Branch police probing the death of three people, including two models, in a car accident suspect that the arrested interior designer Saiju Thankachen had alleged dealings in drugs.

Ancy Kabeer, 25, and Anjana Shajan, 24, had died instantly in the crash on November 1.

Thankachen, who claimed to be an interior designer, was the one who had followed the two women after they rushed out of the hotel where a DJ party was held.

Police have recovered Thankachen's mobile phone and has found out that he has connections with many young women, sources said.

The police will now call the women whose pictures were found in his mobile phone.

It also suspects that Thankachen has dealings in drugs too and despite he having only a diploma in interior design, he had a luxurious life style and was driving an Audi car, which had chased the two Ex-Miss Kerala women who left the hotel.

Thankachen has confessed to have followed the two women and alerting them that they were over speeding and went ahead. But after not seeing the ladies' car, he returned only to see that their car had met with a serious accident.

While the two women died instantly, a third passenger succumbed to his injuries a few days later, while the driver escaped with injuries.

The driver was later arrested by the police probe team.

The case, which would have been passed off as an accident case, took a turn when the police found out that the CCTV visuals from the hotel where the DJ party took place had gone missing.

Later, the police arrested the owner of the hotel - Roy J. Vayalatin and five of his staff members on the grounds that the visuals was destroyed, but in 24 hours all of them were out on bail.

Even though the police made three attempts to recover the hard disk which the owner said was thrown into the nearby backwaters, the hard disk was not retrieved.

