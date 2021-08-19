Kerala Tourism all set to promote river, adventure tourism

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 Even as the state sees Covid running rampant, Kerala Tourism spots have all opened after ensuring that all in the locations have undergone vaccination.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday went for an hour-long rafting and kayaking on the placid waters of Anjarakandi river in Kannur district. The minister, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been proactive ever since the government decided to open up tourism activities and through this act, he has sent the message loud and clear that Kerala Tourism is all set to promote river and adventure tourism in a big way.

Riyas, accompanied by wife Veena Vijayan, rafted through the 3-km stretch of the river from Pinarayi to Parapram, enjoying the spectacular view of the lush coconut-palm fringed setting, punctuated by mangroves.

"Water tourism has great potential for Kerala. It is also a safe getaway for families during the pandemic. Rafting and kayaking through our rivers will be an unforgettable experience. No serious effort had so far been made to develop river tourism in Kerala, but the government has now chalked up plans to tap this sector in a big way as it would help increase the footfalls of both the foreign and domestic tourists in substantial numbers," said Riyas.

He also said more tourists could be attracted to North Malabar if the proposed river cruise tourism project is linked to adventure tourism.

"The government will look into creating an adventure tourism circuit linking the rivers of Kerala. Necessary infrastructure would be developed in key points of the circuit. The completion of the waterway project will impart an added momentum to the aqua tourism in the state," he added.

The waterway project, traversing through 11 districts, will provide tourists with the opportunity to cruise through the ancient water highways. Around 50 tourism spots are to be created along the banks of the 633-km West Coast Canal (WCC) from Kovalam in the south to Kasaragod in the north.

