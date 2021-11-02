K'taka bypolls: BJP trailing in Hanagal; gets clear lead in Sindagi

Vijayapura/Haveri, (Karnataka) Nov 2 The ruling BJP is trailing the opposition Congress in Karnataka's prestigious Hanagal Assembly constituency in the first nine rounds of counting with 4,719 votes, However, the BJP is inching towards victory in Sindagi constituency with a clear lead of 20,761 ballots.

In Hanagal, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane garnered 40,785 votes, while the BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar got 36,066 votes. Shakila Angadi of the JD (S) managed to get only 432 votes. Independent candidate Nazir got 455 votes, overtaking the JD (S) candidate here.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted that Hanagal has been always a tough turf for BJP and winning margins have always been thin. "We still believe that BJP is going to win the Hanagal constituency," he stated.

The BJP has denied a ticket to the powerful family of late Minister C.M. Udasi, who represented the constituency.

The result of this constituency is crucial for Chief Minister Bommai as it is his hometown.

However, at the end of 16th round, the BJP managed a whopping lead of 20,761 votes and inching closer to the victory in Sindagi constituency in Vijayapura district.

The BJP's Ramesh Bhusanoor garnered 68,444 votes, while Congress' Ashok Mane managed to get 47,683 votes.

JD (S) candidate Niyaz Sheik got 2,865 votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor