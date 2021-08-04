K'taka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai to get green signal from BJP high command today

New Delhi, Aug 4 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the discussion on cabinet formation has reached the final stages and he will get a green signal from the BJP high command on Wednesday.

"Decisions are yet to be taken on two or three issues. They will be taken in the morning. I am going to get 'good' news. If I get it on Wednesday early morning hours, a swearing ceremony will be held by noon or evening on the same day," he said late Tuesday night. All aspects including regional, social justice and also requests of those of my friends who have come here have been considered, he said.

"There were some issues on which party President J.P. Naddaji sought clarifications. I have clarified those issues. Finally, he will approve the list on Wednesday morning. As soon as I get the list, it will be sent to Raj Bhavan," Bommai said.

He refused the possibility of dropping seniors from the cabinet. The list will be finalised keeping the next elections and delivering good administration in mind. "We need experience as well as enthusiasm. I am expecting the cabinet expansion to take place in two phases. The inclusion and exclusion of names is the prerogative of the high command. I am cool and used to the pulls and pressures of cabinet formation. I am returning to Bengaluru on an early morning flight," he explained.

Sources said that the high command has approved the list of 20 to 24 ministers and there will be no deputy chief minister post this time.

Sources also said that the high command is considering a cabinet berth to former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra. However, they are yet to take a call on the chief minister aspirants former speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad.

It is said that former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, former ministers Sriramulu, Aravind Limbavali, K.S. Eshwarappa, V. Somanna, Murugesh Nirani, R. Ashok, Anand Singh, Dr. K. Sudhakar, J.C. Madhuswamy, S.T. Somashekar, MTB Nagaraj, K. Gopalaiah, Bhyrathi Basavaraju, B.C. Patil, Narayana Gowda, C.P. Yogeshwar, Bhyrathi Basavaraju, Shivaram Hebbar, senior leaders V. Sunilkumar, K. Poornima, S. Angara, Abhay Patil, Raju Gowda, P. Rajeev, Dattatreya Patil Revur, M.P. Kumaraswamy are likely to make it to the cabinet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor