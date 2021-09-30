K'taka Congress to launch padyatra for Upper Krishna project

Bagalkot (Karnataka), Sep 30 The Karnataka Congress on Thursday announced padyatra to demand speedy implementation of the third phase of Upper Krishna Project which would irrigate 15 lakh acres of land in north Karnataka region.

The project is being keenly awaited by the people of seven districts for decades in north Karnataka, considered as the bastion of the ruling BJP.

S.R. Patil, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, said, "The padyatra will be taken out from Ghataprabha River to Krishna River on October 2 to wake up the government regarding the project which has been neglected since decades," he explained.

The seers belonging to all religions are participating in the padyatra, he said. As much as 130 TMC water has to be utilized to irrigate as many as 15 lakh acres of land in the region.

The padyatra will also demand compensation to those who have lost their houses, land for the project, Patil added.

He maintained that the state of Telangana has completed irrigation projects of more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the last three years. Thirteen districts of Telangana have benefited from the speedy implementation. Likewise, the Upper Krishna project will change the prospect of seven districts of the north Karnataka region. The government has said that it requires Rs 60,000 crore for the completion of remaining work of the Upper Krishna Project. "The government should work on the lines of Telangana government for speedy implementation of the project," he stated.

"We have more expectations from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He should complete the project as per the wishes of north Karnataka people during his present tenure," Patil demanded.

