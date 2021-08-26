K'taka Home Minister Jnanendra's shocker on Mysuru gang-rape case

Bengaluru, Aug 26 Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has caused outrage while commenting on the Mysuru gang-rape, which has rocked the state.

He also attacked the Congress for politicising the issue.

"The rape incident has taken place in a distant place. But, the Congress is choosing to rape me here," he said.

He also blamed the victim for moving freely in the late evening. "She should not have gone there. It is a desolate place. She went there late in the evening. The victim lady should not have gone to an isolated place at 7.30 p.m. But, people are free to go anywhere any time."

Attacking the Congress, he said gang rape was an inhuman act, but the Congress is trying to politicise the issue. They are unfairly demanding my resignation and the government's resignation, it is not fair. I didn't mean to hurt the feelings of Congress leaders. I said it jokingly," he said.

"Mysuru is a cultural town and the incident is a black mark on the whole of the state. This should not have happened," he said.

"The police filed an FIR within 12 hours of the incident. Investigation is being taken up before the recording of the statements by the victims," he added.

"I have deputed senior officers to look into the issue. They are probing from all angles," Jnanendra said.

During the Congress rule in 2014, a rape case in a prestigious educational institution had taken place on July 2, but the FIR was lodged on July 14, he claimed.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar reacting to the statement of Araga Jnanendra urged him to arrest those Congress leaders who raped him. "He has taken up the portfolio very recently. He is stating that Congress is raping me. The 'rape' word seems to be dear and natural to him. I want answers from all the BJP leaders of the state. I am asking the DGP to file FIR on all Congress leaders who have raped him even if it is Shivakumar or Opposition leader Siddaramaiah," he demanded.

Earlier, the Congress attacked BJP by calling it a party which supported rapists. The BJP's Karnataka unit has defended a former minister facing charges of rape, the party has special love for rapists, the BJP will defend the rapists in Mysuru gang rape incident also, Congress said on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor