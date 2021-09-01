KTR reaches 3 million followers on Twitter

Hyderabad, Sep 1 Telangana's cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is one of the most popular politic in the country on social media, has crossed three million followers on Twitter.

The minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development added nearly a million followers since last year.

"Congratulations Chief on reaching 3 Million followers," tweeted Konatham Dileep, Director, Digital Media, Government of Telangana, late Tuesday. Many followers conveyed their congratulations to the minister, who is very active on the micro blogging platform.

The minister, who is popularly known by his initials KTR, is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The 45-year-old added more followers during the Covid-19 pandemic when he responded to almost every tweet seeking help. Be it the lockdown last year or the second wave this year, KTR was the single point contact over social media for those in distress.

Whether it was a request for transportation during lockdown or healthcare emergencies like requirement of hospital beds, medicines or oxygen concentrators, the minister promptly responded to all by redirecting them to his office.

KTR has always been just a tweet away for citizens seeking help, and during the pandemic his office was busy attending to numerous calls from people in distress.

The minister's office which has one personal secretary and two officers on special duty divide work among themselves and coordinate with concerned government agency or private person to resolve the issue

Since he holds many portfolios, netizens approach him with requests or grievances pertaining to different departments. Twitter users also reach out to him with requests on behalf of the poor and needy who have no access to social media.

On Wednesday, someone tweeted KTR, seeking help for a five-year-old girl child in a remote village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district requiring heart surgery. "Will take care brother @KTRoffice please contact and assist asap," the minister responded.

One of the most active politic on Twitter, the TRS leader also occasionally interacts with his followers, responding to their questions on various issues.

Known for his wit and humour, KTR is fluent in English, Telugu, Hindi and Urdu.

Popular among techies and students alike, he always tweets to encourage youngsters for their achievements and innovations.

