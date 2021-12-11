Kuwait, Saudi Arabia vow to boost ties, cooperation

Kuwait City, Dec 11 Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and visiting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have vowed to strengthen bilateral relations and boost cooperation between the two nations.

The Saudi Crown Prince was welcomed on his arrival on Friday by his Kuwaiti counterpart and several senior officials at the airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

During official talks, the two sides discussed means of boosting and strengthening bonds of brotherly ties between the two countries in all fields as well as expanding cooperation to serve mutual interests and issues of common concern, according to a state media report.

The two sides reviewed means to achieve common interests and meet aspirations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) peoples in a manner that boosts security, stability and prosperity.

Both sides also focused on continued coordination in the issues that concern the GCC countries and the latest developments on international and regional arenas, the report added.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah honored the Saudi Crown Prince with a medal in appreciation for his achievements and distinctive efforts for serving stability, security and progress of Saudi Arabia, solidifying the bonds of brotherhood between Kuwait and the kingdom and among the GCC states.

Before arriving in Kuwait, Mohammed bin Salman visited Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.

