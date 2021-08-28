Launch operational security measures: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh, Aug 28 The Director General of Police (DGP) in Punjab, Dinkar Gupta, on Saturday directed all the commissioners of police to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the state.

"Although a lot of good work is being done by most of the police chiefs at their respective districts, intelligent and smart policing, which involves use of technology and tradecraft, needs to be implemented at the ground level," Gupta said while addressing a state-level crime review meeting on the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) campus in Jalandhar.

The meeting took place at a time when the state has been witnessing huge influx of grenades and RDX-laden tiffin boxes, besides the recovery of other arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts being made by anti-national elements to disturb peace and communal harmony in the border state.

Special DGP (Railways) Sanjeev Kalra, ADGP (Internal Security) R.N. Dhoke and ADGP (Intelligence) Varinder Kumar were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

The DGP gave clear instructions to the officers to not let anyone take law in their hands, and if any person is found indulging in any kind of violent activities, he should be dealt with firmly and criminal cases should be registered immediately.

He also warned the miscreants trying to disturb law and order in the state that they are likely to face issues while getting police clearance certificate or passport verification and character antecedent checks if they are found indulging in criminal and destructive activities.

With the festival season also around the corner, the DGP directed the officials to keep vigil at all the sensitive places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor