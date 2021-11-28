Leaders from 31 parties attended all-party meet, govt ready for discussions without disruptions: Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday informed that 42 leaders from 31 parties attended the all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

"31 parties participated in the all-party meeting today. 42 leaders from various parties participated in a constructive discussion," Joshi told ANI.

"The government is ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman and the Speaker without any disruptions," the Union Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded compensation for the families of COVID-19 victims and the farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest during the meeting.

The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of parliament.

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The winter session will commence on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

BJP and Congress both have issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor