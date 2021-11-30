Leaked documents show Xi Jinping's direct links with crackdown on Uyghurs

New Delhi, Nov 30 In apparently the first ever instance of material with "top secret" statements made by a Chinese head of state getting leaked into the public domain new documents called 'Xinjiang Papers' have surfaced, showing Chinese President Xi Jinpings links with the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims.

The documents released by Adrian Zenz, Senior Fellow in China Studies, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, say that the files contain highly sensitive and pertinent material in relation to Beijing's policies in Xinjiang. Nearly all the material is classified as confidential.

One document containing three speeches by Chinese President

