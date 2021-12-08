LG orders rejig in Delhi Police, 7 IPS officers transferred

New Delhi, Dec 8 In a major reshuffle, seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the Delhi Police were transferred and given new responsibilities, an official order read here on Wednesday.

According to the order by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, seven police officers, between the ranks of joint commissioner of police (Joint CPs) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP), were shifted to different departments. A 1999-batch IPS officer, Chhaya Sharma, was posted as the joint commissioner of police in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) while her husband Vivek Kishore, 1999-batch IPS officer, will now serve as Joint CP in the Traffic Department.

Notably, Chhaya Sharma is the same officer who led the investigation in the brutal 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. IPS officer Veenu Bansal has been posted as additional commissioner of police (northern range) while Ravindra Kumar Pandey, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been given additional charge of general administration.

Rajneesh Gupta was shifted from Additional CP (general administration) to Additional CP Special Branch. A 2008-batch IPS officer, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, who was earlier posted as DCP (Security) has now been posted as DCP (IGI Airport).

The transfers are a part of a normal process and these rejigs are intended to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

The months of September and October also saw several transfers of the senior officials of the Delhi Police. Over 50 senior Indian Police Services officers were given new assignments in just two months.

