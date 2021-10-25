Libya announces plan for prez, parliamentary polls

Tripoli, Oct 25 Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC) has announced a plan for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the plan, the polling day for the first round of the presidential elections is determined in the Commissioner's proposal that is approved by the House of Representatives (Parliament), Xinhua news agency quoted Imad Al-Sayah, the head of HNEC, as saying at a press conference here.

The second round of the presidential elections will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary polls, Al-Sayah said.

"The Commissioner will announce the results of both electoral processes simultaneously upon completion," he added.

Al-Sayah also said the recommendation forms will be uploaded in advance on the official website of the HNEC "to give enough time for candidates to prepare and submit them as soon as the nomination begins".

The total number of registered Libyan voters, both at home and abroad, is 2,865,624, according to the HNEC.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, ending years of political division in the North African country.

The new authority's main task is to prepare for the general elections to be held on December 24 this year, as endorsed by the LPDF.

