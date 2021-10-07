Libyan delegations in Geneva discuss withdrawal of foreign fighters

Geneva, Oct 7 The Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) met here to discuss the development of a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libya.

The meeting, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), was held in accordance with the Ceasefire Agreement of October 23, 2020, and relevant ecurity Council resolutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

In his opening remarks, Jan Kubis, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy and head of UNSMIL, expressed his appreciation to both delegations and to international partners who are in support of the peace effort.

"Everyone understands how critical this meeting is for the sake of the country; everyone understands that if you will manage to come together and agree on such an action plan you will be sending a signal, not only to the political leaders and institutions in the country but a signal of hope also to your people that things can move," he said.

"Of course, it is a complex issue, as it is not only a concern for Libya, it is also a concern to regional countries and the international community," he added.

The work of the 5+5 JMC, the so-called "security track" is one of the three intra-Libyan tracks that the UNSMIL is working on, along with the economic and political tracks.

Five senior officers appointed by Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) were participating in the talks.

Libya's eastern-based LNA army and its GNA government fought for more than a year in and around the capital Tripoli before the conflicts ended in June last year.

On OctOBER 23, 2020, Libyan delegations in Geneva signed a UN-sponsored permanent ceasefire agreement.

At a meeting held in November last year in Tunis, 75 representatives of the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society agreed to hold general elections in the country on December 24, 2021.

