Like Kerala, TN should fix MSP for vegetables: Ramadoss

Chennai, Nov 30 The Tamil Nadu government should follow its Kerala counterpart in fixing minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables, source it from farmers, and retail it, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said on Tuesday.

Citing the high prices of tomatoes at the retail end, he said while the it was sold at about Rs 180 per kg, the farmers got just about Rs 35 per kg.

Ramadoss said in Kerala, tomatoes were retailed at about Rs 56 per kg and a major share has gone to the farmers.

He said the Kerala government last year had fixed the MSP for 16 vegetables and fruits.

The prices were minimum and the Kerala government would buy the products from the farmers if the market price goes below the MSP.

Ramadoss said when Covid-19 was at its peak, Tamil Nadu's Horticultural Department bought the vegetables and sold it to the people. Similarly, it can do that after fixing the MSP.

