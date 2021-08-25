LJP (Paras) group leader lodges complaint against Chirag Paswan

Patna, Aug 25 General Secretary of the LJP (Paras) group Keshaw Singh lodged a complaint against LJP president Chirag Paswan, his trusted aide Saurav Pandey and some other leaders in the Shastri Nagar police station in Patna on Wednesday.

Singh alleged that he has received over half a dozen phone calls where the caller threatened him with dire consequences for organising political events for Pasupati Kumar Paras.

"The caller introduced himself as a supporter of Chirag Paswan and Saurav Pandey. He asked me to avoid organising political events for Paras in Bihar. We have also submitted the phone number used by the caller to call me" Singh said.

In the complaint he has also mentioned the names of other leaders like Krishna Kumar Kallu and Amar Azad.

When contacted, an official of Shastri Nagar police station said that it could be a political stunt by Keshaw Singh.

"We have started scanning the call details of the number. The investigation is currently underway," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor