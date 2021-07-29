Lok Sabha passes two bills amid opposition protests

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills amid protests by the opposition over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

Lok Sabha passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The opposition again forced adjournments in the House on Thursday.

After the House began its proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said some members of the House were repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules.

"If this continues, I'll have to take any action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House," he said.

Some opposition MPs had on Wednesday thrown papers during their protest and also torn placards they were carrying.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed adjournments since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

