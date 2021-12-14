LS likely to approve Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Centre on Tuesday is likely to table 'Appropriation Bill' for introduction, consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House will discuss and vote on the 'Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2021-22'. Under rule 193, further discussion in the Lok Sabha will take place on climate change which was raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi last week.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move 'The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021' for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the 'Consolidated Fund of India' for the services of the financial year 2021-2022. She will also introduce the Bill and move that it be passed.

The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021 will be taken up in case 'Supplementary Demands for Grants' for 2021-22, are voted.

The Lok Sabha secretary general is to report two messages from the Rajya Sabha regarding association of two members from the Upper House with the 'Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes' (OBCs) and the 'High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021'.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur to make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the various reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports pertaining to the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Minister of state Dr Sanjeev Balyan is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the Standing Committee report Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Union Minister of state Nityanand Rai will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the department related parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on 'Management of Covid-19 Pandemic and related issues' pertaining to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

