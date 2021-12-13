Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattles Philippines

Manila, Dec 13 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck Occidental Mindoro province on Monday, the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 5.12 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 104 kilometres, about 23 kilometres northeast of Paluan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake was also felt in Metro Manila, Batangas province, Zambales province on the main Luzon island.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, is expected to trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.

The Philippines sees frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor