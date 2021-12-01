Mahasabha retracts on Mathura issue, Maurya tweets for temple

Mathura (UP), Dec 1 Even as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha called off its proposed march to the Shahi Eidgah here to install an idol of Lord Krishna, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya queered the pitch by tweeting that "a grand temple in Ayodhya and Kashi is under construction; preparations are on for Mathura".

The Mahasabha had planned to install an idol of Lord Krishna at the Shahi Eidgah after elaborate rituals on December 6, following which the district administration was put on high alert.

The UP Police said that they have banned large gatherings in Mathura ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary (December 6).

"Section 144 is in place here and if any person from any religion or community uses social media to spread rumours or incites religious passion, we will take very strict action," Mathura SP Gaurav Grover said in a video statement.

Maurya's tweet, which is being seen as a call for a temple in Mathura, appears to be designed to fan sentiments on the issue.

The BJP, so far, has avoided raking up the issue politically and the government's efforts are to ensure that there is no communal trouble in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

When contacted, none of the party leaders were willing to comment on Maurya's tweet.

It may be recalled that last year, a civil court in Mathura had dismissed a petition that sought to 'reclaim' the Krishna Janmabhoomi, claiming that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed a part of a temple at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The petition also called for the mosque next to the temple to be removed.

The court refused to admit the suit, citing a law that bars litigation that alters the status quo of 1947 at any religious place. The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, had exempted the Ayodhya ownership dispute.

In February, another court in Mathura had issued notices to the Shahi Eidgah Masjid management committee and others, seeking their stand on a fresh plea for the removal of the 17th century mosque from near the place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

This plea also demanded cancellation of a 1967 ruling by a Mathura court, which ratified a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Eidgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.

