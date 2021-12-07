'Maitree Divas' marks India-Bangladesh friendship

Dhaka, Dec 7 Braving day-long incessant rain, around 2,000 pro-liberation campaigners on Tuesday held rallies across Bangladesh, marking the "Maitree Divas" as a shining testament to the historic bond between Bangladesh and India.

Commemorating the official recognition by India on December 6, during the Liberation War in 1971, One Bangladesh, a platform led by university teachers and professionals, organised this event in a total of 23 districts with much enthusiasm and zeal.

Themed on "Friendship between Bangladesh and India based on shared sacrifices", participants, including free thinkers, carried banners and posters and placards during the rally.

Photos of Pakistan's historic surrender on December 16, 1971, historic news clippings of India's recognition to Bangladesh, wreckage of Pakistani naval ships bombed by fearless commandos were also displayed at the rallies.

"India trained daring naval commandos of Bangladesh", "India sheltered 10 million refugees", "India trained and armed freedom fighters", "Together India and Bangladesh crushed Pak army in 13 days", "Over 18000 Ind deceased and injured during the liberation war", reads some of the posters.

While most super-powers turned their back on us and the geopolitic situation was against us, India drummed up support for Bangladesh across the world. They sheltered our refugees, allied with us, and helped us drive out the occupation army, said one of the speakers at the event.

With much vigour, the participants staged rallies at the base of central Shaheed Minars and on University campuses in 23 districts including Rangamati, Rangpur, Kustia, Chittagong, Jamalpur, Pabna, Thakurgaon, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Sylhet and Chandpur among others. Floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 of Dhaka.

"We placed floral tributes to the founding Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he led the struggle for our independence," a person who took part in the event said.

