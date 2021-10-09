Mamata Banerjee only leader who can take on BJP, says TMC's Antonio Clovis D Costa

Senior lawyer and All India Trinamool Congress leader in Goa Antonio Clovis D Costa on Saturday expressed his confidence in West Bengal Chief Minister and said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is the "only leader who can give a tough fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah".

"I joined TMC because I see Mamata Banerjee as the only leader who can take on the might of Modi and Amit Shah... I see that only Mamata Banerjee as the future who can lead Goa and India," said Antonio Clovis D Costa.

Antinio, who recently joined TMC in Goa, also expressed his anguish towards the Congress party and accused the Congress of surrendering power to BJP in various states despite gaining the majority.

"The Congress time and again handed over the government to BJP despite the given mandate. Look at Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh. 7 states have been surrendered to the BJP," said Costa.

He also claimed that a lot of people are joining TMC in Goa after getting fed up with both Congress and BJP.

"I see TMC as the only alternative to the BJP. A lot of people are joining Goa Trinamool in large numbers which is making both the Congress as well as the BJP jittery," TMC leader added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor