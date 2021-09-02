Manipur launches e-ILP system for strict monitoring of outsiders

Imphal/Shillong, Sep 2 The BJP-led Manipur government on Thursday launched an e-ILP (Inner Line Permit) system to strictly monitor the movement of outsiders in the state and to protect the interest of the indigenous people.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh virtually launched the e-ILP platforms and counters in state capital Imphal, Jiribam (adjoining southern Assam) and Mao (in Senapati district adjacent to Nagaland).

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the states where ILP is enforced for a limited period of time and with a specific purpose.

A senior Manipur government official said that under the new system, a person from outside the state can apply online for ILP by logging into manipurilponline.mn.gov.in and get the permit from the issuing centres at Imphal Airport, Mao Gate, Jiribam Railway Station and Jiribam ILP exit counter after proper onsite verification.

Launching the e-ILP system, the Chief Minister said that the ILP was introduced in Manipur to protect the identity of its people.

"The e-ILP tracking system was developed to mend the loopholes in the procedures adopted to issue the permit and its tracking system. The system would help check whether a person, who has entered the state with a permit, has left or is still staying even after the expiry of the permit duration," Singh said.

He stated that the concerned authorities have in many instances found that the visitors stay beyond their permit duration without renewing it.

The new system would enable mobile tracking of defaulters and taking necessary action, he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that an ILP monitoring cell with the DIG (Intelligence) as its Chairman has been set up to ensure proper checking of entry and exit of people, besides tracking their stay.

An official of the Information Technology Department said that the e-ILP platform has a comprehensive dashboard system that actively shows varied information such as number of people entering the state on a particular date and time, graphical break-up based presentation of people visiting through different entry gates etc.

The system is also enabled with automated generation of a defaulter list of people who have overstayed beyond the permitted number of days.

The ILP has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram. On December 11, 2019, it was promulgated in Manipur to allow an Indian citizen into the ILP enforced areas for a stipulated period with the written permission of the state and the competent authority.

The main aim of the ILP system is to check the settlement of other Indian nationals in these states to protect the native population. Protection is also extended to the indigenous people with regard to land, jobs and other facilities.

The ILP is currently issued for a minimum of 15 days and maximum one year, depending on the applicant's purpose and necessity.

The Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland governments since last year are issuing ILP through the online process to facilitate any Indian to obtain this from anywhere in the country.

