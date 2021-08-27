Merkel cancels Israel visit amid Afghan crisis

Tel Aviv, Aug 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled a planned visit to Israel because of the situation in Afghanistan, authorities in the Jewish state have confirmed.

According to the authorities, Merkel told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that she needs to call off the visit in order to stay in Germany for the evacuation of German soldiers from Afghanistan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bennett, who is currently in the US, spoke with Merkel from his hotel in Washington and expressed hope that the Afghanistan withdrawal will be successful, according to his office.

The Prime Minister added that he hoped to host Merkel in the future, the office said.

Merkel was slated to arrive in Israel on Saturday for her first visit to Jerusalem since Bennett took office in June.

During her visit, she was scheduled to meet Bennett as well as President Isaac Herzog.

Merkel, who will step down as chancellor in September after nearly 16 years in office, last visited Israel in 2018.

