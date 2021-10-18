MHA in touch with Kerala govt, assures all possible help

New Delhi, Oct 18 Amid critical flood situation in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation and has assured all possible assistance to the state administration from the Centre, the officials in the Ministry said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for rescue operations in the states while the relief teams of the Indian Navy and Air force have also been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

According to NDRF officials, one rescue team each has been deployed at Mallapuram, Alappuzha, Pathanamtritta, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kannur and two teams in Idukki in the wake of the heavy rains in the state.

The officials also said that more teams have been kept on stand by and will be deployed if needed by the state administration.

The 4 NDRF battalions located in the Arakkonam district have been active in the landslide affected areas of Kokkayar in Idukki district and 33 persons including seven children have been evacuated from Vaipur in Rani Taluk in Pathanmthita district to safer places.

One NDRF team consists of 47 personnel equipped with inflatable Jemini boats, tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, and basic medical aid to rescue affected people.

So far, 23 people have died and many have been injured and displaced due to heavy rains which lashed central and south Kerala resulting into flash floods.

Among 23, 14 persons reportedly died in Koottickal in Kottayam district, eight in Idukki with over a dozen still missing in the state.

According to the State government officials, a total of 105 relief camps have been set up across the state and people being rescued from the affected areas have been shifted to these camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides while Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ministry has been continuously monitoring the situation in the state.

