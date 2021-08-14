Migrant border arrests in US rise to highest level in 21 yrs

Washington, Aug 14 The US Border Patrol made about 200,000 migrant arrests at the country's southern border in July, marking the highest number in the last 21 years, as well as a 12 per cent increase over the previous month, according to the latest figures released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossed the border in July, almost equal to the record set this March, Xinhua news agency quoted the CBP data released on Friday as saying.

Meanwhile, 76,000 parents and children crossed the border together as families, the second-highest total ever and a significant jump from June, it added.

The CBP data only includes the number of arrests and does not account for people who made it across the border without being apprehended, typically single adults in search of work who do not intend to ask for asylum.

"The number marks a departure from seasonal trends that would typically see fewer migrants attempting the dangerous journey at the peak of the summer heat," said a report by The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

"The past six months mark the longest period in recent history that monthly crossings have remained near or above 100,000, an unrelenting pace that has placed a heavy strain on the immigration system and posed one of the largest political challenges," the report added.

