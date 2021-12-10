Mission UP: Priyanka Gandhi takes Congress leaders, MLAs from different states on board for upcoming polls

In her stride towards 'Mission Uttar Pradesh', Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be laying responsibilities to party leaders and MLAs from the different states for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting with leaders of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana at 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road in the national capital on Thursday. They will be given the responsibility of the Legislative Assemblies in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda and UP PCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu were also present in the meeting.

After the meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MLA from Chhattisgarh Arun Vora said, "There was a wave of enthusiasm in the meeting. The whole country is looking towards Congress. Chhattisgarh MLAs will work with their full strength and will form the Congress government in Uttar Pradesh."

He told that he will work as Priyanka's associate. The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is the observer.

Congress MLA from Chhattisgarh Kuldeep Juneja said that all Congress workers will fight together to form the party's government in Uttar Pradesh. "Everyone has been called in Lucknow on December 15, then it will be decided who will be given which assembly. We will have to stay in Uttar Pradesh for two and a half months and work for the party," Juneja said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that a meeting of observers has been held.

"Priyanka is fighting on the road and chalking out the direction. Candidates have to work hard. There are signs of change. Congress workers are fighting, even Priyanka Gandhi was sent to jail four times. Congress will form the government in the state," Lallu said.

According to sources, the Congress leaders from other states will be leaving for Uttar Pradesh after December 14 and will be there till the elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

