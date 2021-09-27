Mixed response to Bharat Bandh in NDA-ruled Puducherry

Puducherry, Sep 27 The Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against three farm laws evoked mixed response in Puducherry, which is ruled by the AINRC-BJP combine.

Shops and establishments were seen closed in Puducherry town in support of the nationwide shutdown call, but vehicles including state transport buses were seen conducting service in the city. Auto rickshaws and taxis also were seen operating in large numbers in the city and there was no direct feel of a shutdown.

Pandiarajan Duraimurugan, a trader at Puducherry who owns a grocery shop and a wholesale utensils shop while speaking to said, "I have closed my shop in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the DMK and other opposition parties. The farm laws have to be repealed and the Government of India must not take a unilateral position on issues directly affecting the farmers of the country. We are an agrarian economy and the tears of the farmers will not go unrewarded."

Mahe, which is geographically in Kerala and a part of the Union Territory of Puducherry remained shut in support of the Bharat Bandh. Just like in Kerala, vehicles were not operating in Mahe. Even private vehicles were off the roads in this area.

Rajesh Kumar, a liquor shop employee of Mahe while speaking to said, "We have shut the shop in support of the Bharat Bandh and this draconian farm law should go. The fight is against the anti-people policies of the Union government and we have chipped in by expressing solidarity to the fight against the farm laws unilaterally implemented by the Union government."

However in Karaikkal and Yanam, two other areas of Puducherry Union Territory, life was normal and shops and establishments were open. Vehicles, including state transport vehicles, taxis, and autos were seen plying on the roads.

Ali Subair, a trader from Karaikkal while speaking to said, "Here we don't generally shut shops. I also did not shut shop even though I am strongly against the farm policies of the BJP government at the Centre."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor