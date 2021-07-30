Mizoram to ferry fuels, essentials from Tripura, Manipur

Aizawl/Silchar (Assam), July 30 In wake of the tensions on the border with Assam, the Mizoram government has taken steps to ferry transport fuels and other essentials from neighbouring Tripura and Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana, in a notification, said that there are no restrictions on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram travelling through the district, which abuts Assam's Cachar.

"Mizo residents are also advised to allow no disturbance and to cause no harm to non-locals within Kolasib district in connection with the inter-state boundary issue at Mizoram-Assam border," it said.

Meanwhile, an Indian Oil Corporation official in Agartala said that steps are being taken to supply petrol and diesel to Mizoram by road.

Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Lalrinliana said in Aizawl that the state government has begun transporting petrol, diesel and other essentials from Tripura and Manipur even though, at the moment, there is no shortage of these indispensable items in the mountainous state.

"The state currently has sufficient rice stocks for around three months. Other essential items are also coming in," he told the media.

The Mizoram government had already requested the Union Home Ministry to intervene into "the economic blockade" on National Highway 306 in Assam as this is the lifeline of the hilly state, linking it with the rest of the country.

In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary Pi Lalbiaksangi requested that the Centre may intervene and instruct the Assam government to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers along the highway and railways.

The Assam government on Thursday night issued a travel advisory asking its residents not to travel to Mizoram and advised people from the state working or staying in Mizoram to "exercise utmost caution".

The most violent clashes, seen so far, along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday left six Assam Police personnel dead and around 100 civil and security personnel of the two neighbouring states injured, including an Inspector General of Police in Assam and Cachar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor