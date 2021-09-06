Modi nominates Vijay Goel as vice chairman of Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi, Sep 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), has nominated former Union minister and Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel as the vice chairman of GSDS.

The Prime Minister also nominated nine members to its general body.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Culture, "Under Rules 2(i)(a) and 4(ii) of the Rules and Regulations of GSDS, the Prime Minister as the Chairman of the Samiti hereby nominates Vice Chairman and nine Members on the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (General Body)".

The nine members are Niranjanaben Karalathi, Banwari, Suresh V Kalghatgi, Madhavi Kulkarni, Vijay Lakshmi Navaneetha Krishanan,Raj Bahadur Sharma, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Mahadev R Desai and Bindeshwar Pathak.

The tenure of these nominated members will be of three years with effect from September 2, subject to other conditions as laid down in the rules and regulations of the GDSD.

