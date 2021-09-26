Modi praises Odisha's Patayat Sahu for creating medicinal plant garden

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Patayat Sahu of Odisha's Kalahandi district for creating a garden of medicinal plants in his land.

Addressing the 81st episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Modi said, "Patayat Sahu ji, who lives in Nandol, Kalahandi, Odisha, has been doing unique work in this area for years. He has planted medicinal plants in one and a half acres of land."

Not only this, Sahu has also carried out documentation of these medicinal plants, Modi said.

"My dear countrymen, the condition of our lives today is such that the word Corona resonates in our ears many times a day. The biggest global pandemic in a hundred years Covid-19 has taught every countryman a lot," he said.

Today there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about healthcare and wellness. Traditionally natural products, which are beneficial for wellness and health, are available in abundance in our country, the Prime Minister said.

Sahu, a 65-year-old, has planted over 3,000 medicinal plants over only 1.5 acre of land behind his house. He has developed the garden without using chemicals and fertilizers.

