Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan on Saturday

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan built by the Patidar community in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the project's second phase.

The construction of the first phase of Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad, built over an area of 11,672 square feet near the Vaishnodevi circle in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border area, has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. The Bhavan building has been developed by the Vishwa Patidar Samaj (VPS) with a focus on the country's social, educational, and economic development.

The Sardardham Ahmedabad boasts of residential facilities for 1,600 students/aspirants, e-library with 1,000 computer systems, library, high tech classrooms, gymnasium, auditoriums, multi-purpose halls, resthouse with 50 luxury rooms along with other amenities for business and political conglomerations.

A 50 feet tall bronze statue of India's Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been installed in front of the building.

The PM will also carry out the 'Bhumi pujan' ceremony for Girls' Hostel (Kanya Chhatralay) under the Sardardham Project Phase 2 which is intended to house around 2,500 girl students, also built at the cost of another Rs 200 crore.

Spread over 7.19 lakh sq ft, the state-of-the-art Sardardhan Bhavan houses separate hostels for 800 boys and 800 girls. It has a library with a capacity of 1,000 students, an 450-seated auditorium, two multipurpose halls of 1,000 persons each capacity, indoor games, and other amenities. It also houses a gymnasium and healthcare unit for students.

"A girls hostel that will accommodate 2,500 students would be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore under the second phase of the Sardardham project," said Gagaji Sutariya, the president, Sardardham.

"Sardardham's initiatives are aimed at the country's overall development, and we are fortunate that PM Narendra Modi will perform the inauguration as well as the groundbreaking ceremony of the two projects," added Sutariya.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala, as well as donors and trustees of Sardardham will be present on the occasion.

Besides the building in Ahmedabad, the VPS has also started construction of regional Sardardham centers in Vadodara and Bhavnagar and plans are afoot to build other state-of-the-art institutes at Surat, Rajkot, Mehsana, and Navi Mumbai in the near future.

