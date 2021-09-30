Modi to Lucknow conclave on Oct 5

Lucknow, Sep 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Lucknow on October 5 to participate in a three-day conclave organised by the Urban Development department of Uttar Pradesh.

"During his two-hour visit on October 5, the Prime Minister is expected to virtually interact with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'," a senior state government official said.

The urban conclave will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in state capital Lucknow.

This will be Modi's third visit to Uttar Pradesh in recent months after his programmes in Varanasi and Aligarh ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls.

The Prime Minister had previously visited Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, in July followed by a visit to Aligarh in September to lay the foundation stone of a state university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh.

On the occasion, keys would be given to nearly 75,000 beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, state officials said. These beneficiaries are given a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh each to build their houses.

Modi is expected to virtually flag-off 150 electric buses that would ply in seven cities across the state.

The Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate an exhibition of various urban development schemes that have been implemented till now or are in the works, state officials added.

"He could also inaugurate, either virtually or physically, several other urban development schemes," government officials said.

Modi is likely to take a chopper from the Lucknow airport till the La Martiniere College ground opposite the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence from where he will travel by road till the venue of the urban conclave.

