MP Cong leader withdraws resignation 24 hrs after tendering it

Bhopal, Dec 6 Noori Khan, a Congress leader and a prominent woman face of the party's minority wing in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday withdrew her resignation within 24 hours after she tendered the same.

Sharing a photograph with veteran Congress leader and the state party head Kamal Nath on her twitter handle, she said she has withdrawn her resignation after having a long discussion with the party president (Kamal Nath). "I have put all my points before Kamal Nath and having faith in his leadership (Nath), I have now withdrawn my resignation," Khan said.

Khan tendered her resignation late on Sunday evening alleging that the state Congress leadership is ignoring party's minority workers and is not giving them deserving posts in the party's local teams merely because they belong to the minority community.

"Talents are not given a chance in the party just because they belong to the minority community. This is not just a political allegation, it is a fact. Estimate how many presidents in district Congress committees are from minority groups," Khan had said, referring to the party's recent re-shuffling in districts and other party local bodies in the state.

"In other state also, there is no president from the minority class. I myself feel that I work hard and with dedication and just because I belong to a particular class, I am not put in a responsible post in the party," Khan had alleged.

