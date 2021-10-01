Myanmar extends suspension of int'l flights

Nay Pyi Taw, Oct 1 Myanmar's Ministry of Transport and Communications has further extended the suspension of international flights until the end of October.

As part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for Covid-19 also announced the extension of the period for anti-pandemic measures to October 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the military has extended the suspension of military operations for five more months from October 1 this year to February 28, 2022, in efforts to effectively carry out prevention, control and treatment activities of Covid-19 across the country, and to restore perpetual peace in the entire nation as well as to boost the peace process.

According to the Ministry of Health, Myanmar reported 1,468 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 464,076 .

A total of 53 more deaths were newly reported, which increased the overall fatality toll to 17,735.

According to the Ministry, the number of recoveries has increased to 418,329 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

