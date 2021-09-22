Narayan Khadka is new foreign minister of Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 22 Veteran Nepali Congress leader Narayan Khadka has been appointed as country's Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed Khadka as new Foreign Minister on Wednesday morning, Deuba's private secretariat has confirmed.

As per the recommendation of Prime Minister Deuba, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has appointed Khadka as a minister and handed over the responsibility of Foreign Ministry, a statement issued by the President Office reads.

The former minister and head of party's foreign department chief, Khadka will take oath of office and secrecy later in the afternoon with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. After taking the oath, Khadka will leave for New York on Wednesday evening leading the Nepali delegation to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

It has been over two months that Deuba has been struggling to expand his cabinet due to dispute inside the ruling coalition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor